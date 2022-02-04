Reese Witherspoon Shares a Drink With Daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, In Sweet Mother Daughter Selfie

Cheers! Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe celebrated the end of Dry January by raising a glass together.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Ava Phillippe, 22, proved there’s no mother-daughter bonding quite like sharing a glass of rosé! The mother and daughter duo looked almost identical as they held up their champagne flutes and celebrated the end of Dry January. The Legally Blonde actress wore a green wrap dress patterned with flowers while her daughter rocked a black long-sleeved shirt, suede mini skirt and sheer black tights. If it wasn’t for the rose gold tint in Ava’s hair, it really would be difficult to tell the two apart.

“Well, I guess dry January is done,” the Morning Show actress simply captioned the post while tagging her mini-me. While the two kept it lowkey for a night in drinking, they have attended all sorts of ritzy events together. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Sing 2 premiere looking as fabulous as ever. Ava wore a black minidress with white lace while her mother rocked a pink gingham sequin dress.

The two look so similar that they’re often mistaken for one another, and the Sweet Home Alabama actress has absolutely no problem with that. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese told Gayle King in an interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of her,” she added of Ava. “She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

Ava seems to be doing just fine though, even with the constant comparisons to her mother. The 22-year-old recently clued fans into her sexuality. During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked her if she liked boys or girls and she responded that she’s just attracted to “people” in general, regardless of gender.

The actress’ daughter recently had to deal with some haters after opening up about her sexuality. She had to put out a disclaimer that she “can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts” on one of her Instagram Stories shortly after the Q&A. Just like her mama, Ava definitely knows how to stay strong and stand her ground.