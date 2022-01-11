News

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Philippe, 22, Says She’s Attracted To ‘People’: ‘Gender Is Whatever’

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, opened up about her sexuality & admitted that she’s attracted to ‘people,’ regardless of gender.

Reese Witherspoon’s, 45, daughter, Ava Phillippe, 22, is certainly not shy when it comes to talking about HER sexuality and she proved that in a recent “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on her Instagram Story. When asked by a fan, “Do u like boys or girls?” Ava replied, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

 

Ava answered the question alongside a selfie where she rocked bright blue eyeshadow that covered her entire eye area, as well as thick black cat-eye liner. She accessorized with her pink hair, a gold chain choker necklace, and a striped blouse.

It’s no surprise how down-to-earth Ava is considering her mother is so cool. In fact, Reese recently opened up to InStyle magazine for the December/January 2022 issue where she discussed how Ava has dealt with growing up in the spotlight. “It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous,” she said. “So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons.”

Reese continued, “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”

Ava and Reese are extremely alike and the mother-daughter-duo look like twins. Just recently, they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Sing 2 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. Reese opted to wear a red sequin mini while Ava wore a black collared mini dress. We couldn’t help but notice how much their faces looked alike. If it wasn’t for Ava’s pink hair and Reese’s blonde hair, we would have thought they were twins.