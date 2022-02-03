Whoopi Goldberg Wears ‘Innocence’ On Her Jacket In 1st Photos Since ‘The View’ Suspension

One day after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ‘The View,’ she was photographed out for the first time in New York City.

Whoopi Goldberg was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday, February 2, in images that you can see here. She was seen arriving at a film center wearing a button down shirt and oversized jacket. The jacket had various phrases on the back, including “Innocence” and “We are infinite.” This was the first time that Whoopi was seen out in public since ABC announced on Feb. 1 that she would be suspended from her role as co-host of The View for two weeks.

Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! pic.twitter.com/nD8drxWpxJ — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 31, 2022

The network made its decision after the Jan. 31 episode of The View, where Whoopi made insensitive comments about the Holocaust. “The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Whoopi claimed. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.” Even when her co-hosts tried to point out that the Nazis “considered Jews a different race” during the Holocaust, Whoopi held firm to her statement. “These are two groups of white people,” Whoopi continued. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other.”

After the episode aired, the backlash immediately came pouring in, with viewers slamming Whoopi for her anti-Semitic comments. Whoopi took to Twitter that evening to apologize. “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race but about man’s inhumanity to man,'” she wrote. “I should have said it is about both. I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiter. I’m sorry for the hurt I caused.”

Whoopi returned to her seat on The View. “I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected,” she confirmed. “I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.” She also thanked viewers for calling her out and holding her accountable.

However, it was too little too late. ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin, announced on the evening of Feb. 1 that Whoopi would be suspended for two weeks for her “wrong and hurtful” statements. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” Kim said. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.” Whoopi has not publicly addressed the suspension.