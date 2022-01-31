Breaking News

Whoopi Goldberg Faces Backlash After Saying Holocaust ‘Is Not About Race’ On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Whoopi Goldberg in the front rowFenty Puma by Rihanna show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, ItalyPirelli Calendar, Verona, Italy - 03 Dec 2019
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
Whoopi Goldberg'Good Omens' TV show panel, New York Comic Con, USA - 06 Oct 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Whoopi Goldberg is facing some serious backlash after claiming ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’ but rather ‘man’s inhumanity to man.’

Whoopi Goldberg66, is facing a slew of backlash for the comments she made about the Holocaust and its relation to race on Monday, Jan 31’s episode of The ViewThe co-host made her bold statement while discussing how a Tennessee school district recently banned Maus, a graphic novel about a Holocaust survivor. “The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Whoopi stated. “Well, they considered Jews a different race,” her co-host Joy Behar clarified to which Whoopi responded, “it’s not about race.” “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” she said when asked to explain her stance.

“But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” her co-host Ana Navarro interjected. “But these are two groups of white people,” Whoopi retorted. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Twitterverse was not happy with Whoopi’s implications about the Holocaust not being about race. Michael Rapaport called out Whoopi in a live Twitter video demanding that she apologize. After telling Whoopi he loved her, he firmly expressed that the Holocaust was “all and only about race” and likened it to saying that “slavery wasn’t about race.”

Additionally, a number of Jewish advocacy groups and activists spoke out on the matter. StopAntisemitism.org shared a video of the comedian’s rant on The View. “Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis,” the wrote along with the tweet. “How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!”

Related Gallery

'The View' Cast: See Photos Of The Co-Hosts Through The Years

THE VIEW, Barbara Walters, 1997-. photo: Andrew Eccles / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
THE VIEW - 10/8/18 "The View" welcomes co-host Meghan McCain back to the Hot Topics table, Jamie Lee Curtis is the guest, and Yvette Nicole Brown co-hosts today, Monday, October 8, 2018. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 noon, ET) on the ABC Television Network. VW18 (ABCLou Rocco) MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - Michael Ealy and Sanaa Lathan are the guests today, Thursday, September 10, 2015. "The View" airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Lou Rocco) JOY BEHAR

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris also condemned Whoopi’s rhetoric. “Nazi Germany considered all Jews a ‘subhuman race,'” he tweeted. “That’s why they wanted to exterminate the entire Jewish people, including my family, & almost succeeded. Please rethink & apologize.” Anti-Defamation League CEO Josh Greenblatt also took aim at the View host, tweeting that the Holocaust was about “Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race” and used “racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews,” while stressing that “Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”