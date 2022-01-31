Whoopi Goldberg Faces Backlash After Saying Holocaust ‘Is Not About Race’ On ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is facing some serious backlash after claiming ‘the Holocaust isn’t about race’ but rather ‘man’s inhumanity to man.’

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, is facing a slew of backlash for the comments she made about the Holocaust and its relation to race on Monday, Jan 31’s episode of The View. The co-host made her bold statement while discussing how a Tennessee school district recently banned Maus, a graphic novel about a Holocaust survivor. “The Holocaust isn’t about race,” Whoopi stated. “Well, they considered Jews a different race,” her co-host Joy Behar clarified to which Whoopi responded, “it’s not about race.” “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” she said when asked to explain her stance.

Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! pic.twitter.com/nD8drxWpxJ — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 31, 2022

“But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” her co-host Ana Navarro interjected. “But these are two groups of white people,” Whoopi retorted. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Twitterverse was not happy with Whoopi’s implications about the Holocaust not being about race. Michael Rapaport called out Whoopi in a live Twitter video demanding that she apologize. After telling Whoopi he loved her, he firmly expressed that the Holocaust was “all and only about race” and likened it to saying that “slavery wasn’t about race.”

Additionally, a number of Jewish advocacy groups and activists spoke out on the matter. StopAntisemitism.org shared a video of the comedian’s rant on The View. “Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis,” the wrote along with the tweet. “How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!”