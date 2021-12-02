Whoopi Goldberg Slams SCOTUS On Abortion Rights: Men Shouldn’t ‘Talk About What A Fetus Wants’

On the Dec. 2 episode of ‘The View’, Whoopi Goldberg expressed outrage over members of the Supreme Court that are looking to uphold a strict anti-abortion law that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back on Thursday’s episode of The View, when the co-hosts reacted to the Supreme Court of the United States’ ongoing oral arguments about a Mississippi law that overturns Roe v. Wade and bans abortion after 15 weeks. The EGOT winner, 66, specifically took issue with Justice Samuel Alito, 71, saying that “the fetus has an interest in having a life” as the 9 members of the SCOTUS hashed out wether they would uphold this strict anti-abortion ruling. “Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants,” Whoopi said, as she received thunderous applause from the New York in-studio audience. “You have no idea.”

“I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that,” @WhoopiGoldberg says reacting to the Supreme Court hearing arguments over a Mississippi law. “My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family, how dare you!" pic.twitter.com/D9kAg3SutV — The View (@TheView) December 3, 2021

The Ghost actress went on to say that she’s “fine” with people who disagree with abortion. “I have no problem with that,” she explained. “My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you. How dare you.” Whoopi receive more applause from the audience as she wrapped up her remarks, which led to her co-hosts Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin to each share their own thoughts on the topic.

Whoopi’s comments echo many Americans’ pro-choice beliefs around the country, as Roe v. Wade continues to be at risk due to the conservative majority of the SCOTUS. Joy, 79, and Sara, 44, felt similarly to Whoopi, and Sara explained that this controversial law will not stop abortions overall, but will only “stop safe abortions.” Ana, 49, showed support for Justice Sonia Sotomayor‘s comment that this anti-abortion law continuing would be “a stench” on the SCOTUS.

Sunny, on the other hand, said she does not support abortion “as someone raised in the Catholic faith.” However, the 53-year-old lawyer did clarify that does “understand the argument that it’s a woman’s body.” She added, “I understand that I should never confuse Church and State, and I should never impose my beliefs on anyone else.” Sunny wrapped up her remarks by telling her co-hosts that she’s “fearful” Roe v. Wade will indeed be overturned.