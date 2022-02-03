See Pics

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Have A Parents’ Night Out On Sushi Date — Photos

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 'The Ranch' Netflix TV series screening, After Party, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2016
Actors Mila Kunis, left, and Ashton Kutcher watch during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher laughed as they paraded down the streets of LA with a bottle of wine in hand after a lovely sushi date.

Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, celebrated the end of Dry January with a fun parents’ night out! The lovebirds were spotted on Wednesday, Feb. 2nd on the streets of LA after leaving a sushi restaurant. They were all smiles as the Ranch actor held a bottle of wine, ringing in Wet February the right way. The Family Guy actress wore a fabulous trench coat-style parka while Two and a Half Men actor rocked a denim jacket and drug rug sweatshirt.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a sushi date. (SPOT-LESE/BACKGRID)

The That 70’s Show stars took Dry January very seriously– up until the last day at least. On Sunday, January 31, Ashton suspected that Mila was about to break their pact. “It’s still Dry January. [Mila] and I have been doing Dry January, and I think she’s breaking Dry January right now,” he said to the camera just before catching her in the act of making a cocktail.

She had a very reasonable explanation though. “I work off of the lunar calendar. So it’s wet February for me right now,” she joked. She certainly had the actor stumped with that one as he uploaded a video of the incident with the caption “Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!” While it seemed like innocently humorous content, some fans think the A-list couple may have been doing some product placement Bartesian cocktail maker that retails for $489. 

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met up with friends for sushi. (SPOT-LESE/BACKGRID)

“That looks familiar 😍…love it!” the cocktail maker company commented on their Instagram post and even reshared the video to their page. “Mila & Ashton celebrated February a night early using their Bartesian cocktail maker,” Bastesian said on their reshare while promoting their new product The Hurricane pods. Staged for product placement or not, Mila and Ashton made it as actors for a reason as they were able to sell that playful presentation.

Wet February came just in time for the actors as they have two kids. Their seven-year-old daughter Wyatt and five-year-old son Dimitri are often spotted by their parents’ sides as they run errands. Ashton and Mila proved they’re the ultimate cool parents when they were spotted taking their little ones to Disneyland for Wyatt’s fifth birthday. Even though they’ve caught flack for admitting to how often they bathed their kids when they were newborns, they’re just trying to get by like the rest of us. The hard-working parents definitely deserved the sushi date they treated themselves to.

 