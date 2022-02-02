Miranda Lambert Rocks A Bikini & Cuddles Her Shirtless Husband In New Photos

Miranda Lambert looks better than ever in a recent Instagram with her hot hubby in tow! Check out the photos of the country music star here.

Miranda Lambert is celebrating “#3 years” with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin in a Feb. 2 Instagram post that featured five photos of the couple celebrating life together on a beautiful beach getaway. “Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine,” the “Settlin’ Down” singer captioned the post, the first photo of which featured her in pigtail braids and a backwards hat kissing her hubby on the cheek on the beach.

In the second shot, Miranda showed off her décolletage in a star-spangled bikini top while Brendan went shirtless, displaying his fit physique. Miranda is surely a lucky gal!

In the next few photos in the slide, Miranda shared yet another hunky shot of her husband in pastel-colored swim trunks on the beach while she herself posed in another photo in a breezy, long-sleeve mauve pink dress adorned in pom-poms. Brendan was all smiles in an additional photo of the two in the middle of the series, as they got cozy for what seemed to be a cozy night out together at the tropical locale.

Miranda and Brendan were recently pictured together at the CMA Awards back in November, 2021 in what turned out to be a very special night for the country superstar, as it was her 38th birthday and she was nominated for three awards. Miranda stepped out on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena rocking a sleek, curve-hugging black midi dress by Versace that featured a sparkling, oversized belt. The dress also had a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves and her hair was styled in chic, voluminous waves. The birthday girl was also joined by her beau, Brendan, and they got close on the red carpet for some truly adorable pics.

Miranda unfortunately didn’t win any awards at the ceremony, but she did give a stellar opening performance for the event, singing come of her greatest hits including “Bluebird,” “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and more. The Texas native also stunned in a Grand Ole Opray-style bright blue suit with red embroidery and red fringe.