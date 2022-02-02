Halsey Poses Topless In Sexy New Campaign For Makeup Line About-Face — Watch

Halsey shared an Instagram video that showed them confidently strutting their stuff among others in an eye-catching ad for their new makeup line about-face, which was released in Jan. 2021.

Halsey, 27, is showing the beauty of the body in their latest campaign video. The singer shared an ad for their brand new makeup line, about-face, and appeared topless in it while sexily posing among a group of other topless people. She was teasing the line’s new products, including a glitter dust and illuminating body shimmer, and wore nothing but a yellow thong while looking cool and confident.

“about-face drop 10 is here 💕 shop our first ever body drop, as well as new fractal dust and light lock highlight fluid shades now on our site aboutface.com,” the talented beauty wrote in the caption for the post. Once it went public, it didn’t take long for their fans to express excitement in the response section.

“favorite collection yet,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “I’m proud!” A third called “every collection unique and special” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “WOW.” Some fans also revealed they were going to go out and buy the collection right away.

Halsey’s sexy ad comes after she launched about-face in Jan. 2021. Since then, she’s released various collections and products with much success. From light lock powder and matte lip color, to highlight fluid and eyes paint, there seems to be something for everyone. The brand also sells beauty tools and other useful products like blending tools, brushes, cosmetic bags, and even a candle. She also has apparel available with the brand name, including a hoodie and a crewneck top.

When Halsey’s not busy promoting their makeup line, she’s hard at work on their inspirational music. She showed off a tune-inspired pic that showed them playing a mint green guitar back on Jan. 26 and gave off a 1960s vibe with long hair and bangs. “I hate u but ur my only friend,” she mysteriously captioned it before their fans took notice and praised them for their creativity and artistic expression.