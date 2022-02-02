Watch

Halsey Poses Topless In Sexy New Campaign For Makeup Line About-Face — Watch

Halsey
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Halsey Performs On NBC's "Today". 09 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA41501_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) arrives at the Flip Grand Launch Event Hosted by Grammy-Nominated Artist Halsey with Performances by Scout Willis, BIA, and Kehlani held at Avalon Hollywood on December 9, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.Flip Grand Launch Event, Hollywood, United States - 10 Dec 2021
Singer Halsey performs live onstage as part of iHeartSummer 2017 concert at Fontainbleau in Miami Beach, Florida. 11 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481559_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Halsey wears a black bikini and shows some PDA with boyfriend G-Easy on a yacht in Miami on New Year's Day. 01 Jan 2018 Pictured: Halsey; G-Easy; Ashley Frangipane; Gerald Gillum. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA139380_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Halsey shared an Instagram video that showed them confidently strutting their stuff among others in an eye-catching ad for their new makeup line about-face, which was released in Jan. 2021.

Halsey, 27, is showing the beauty of the body in their latest campaign video. The singer shared an ad for their brand new makeup line, about-face, and appeared topless in it while sexily posing among a group of other topless people. She was teasing the line’s new products, including a glitter dust and illuminating body shimmer, and wore nothing but a yellow thong while looking cool and confident.

“about-face drop 10 is here 💕 shop our first ever body drop, as well as new fractal dust and light lock highlight fluid shades now on our site aboutface.com,” the talented beauty wrote in the caption for the post. Once it went public, it didn’t take long for their fans to express excitement in the response section.

“favorite collection yet,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “I’m proud!” A third called “every collection unique and special” and a fourth simply but effectively wrote, “WOW.” Some fans also revealed they were going to go out and buy the collection right away.

 

Related Gallery

Halsey's Sexiest Performance Looks Of All Time -- Photos

Singer Halsey performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Halsey performs on a stage during the Tokyo Girls Collection held at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama city, suburban Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2019. Pictured: Halsey Ref: SPL5075994 300319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Japan Rights
Halsey performs at Jingle Ball at The Forum on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Halsey
Halsey looking stylish at a previous event. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Halsey’s sexy ad comes after she launched about-face in Jan. 2021. Since then, she’s released various collections and products with much success. From light lock powder and matte lip color, to highlight fluid and eyes paint, there seems to be something for everyone. The brand also sells beauty tools and other useful products like blending tools, brushes, cosmetic bags, and even a candle. She also has apparel available with the brand name, including a hoodie and a crewneck top.

When Halsey’s not busy promoting their makeup line, she’s hard at work on their inspirational music. She showed off a tune-inspired pic that showed them playing a mint green guitar back on Jan. 26 and gave off a 1960s vibe with long hair and bangs. “I hate u but ur my only friend,” she mysteriously captioned it before their fans took notice and praised them for their creativity and artistic expression. 