6 Gorgeous Products From Halsey’s New Makeup Line That You Need To Shop For

Halsey is known for her unique style & beauty which is why it made perfect sense that she launched her own makeup line & you can shop our top six favorite products, right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Halsey, it’s no secret that she has a fabulous fashion sense and is always rocking some sort of quirky beauty look to match. So, when the mother-to-be launched her very own makeup line, we could not be more excited. Halsey never holds back when it comes to cool, bold styles and that’s exactly what you can find in her new makeup line, about-face. From bold liquid eyeshadows to matte lip colors that pack a punch, we rounded up all of our favorite products from her new collection and you can shop them all below! Even better, all of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and are formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances.

1. Light Lock Powder

Available in four neutral colors, this highlighter powder promises a “glass-like finish.” It’s sheer but buildable and gives you a gorgeous glow. Simply use your fingers to apply it to your cheekbones, brow bones, cupid’s bow, and nose for a stunning pop of shimmer. $30, aboutface.com

2. Light Lock Highlight Fluid

If you’re looking for the ultimate glow and you want something more pigmented than the powder, then this liquid is for you. Available in three colors, this liquid highlighter is made with light-reflective pearls to give you the ultimate glow. It comes in a dropper so you can start off with one drop and build your way up from there. $32, aboutface.com

3. Paint-It Matte Lip Color

Halsey loves a bold lip color which is why this product is one of the stars in her collection. It’s available in six different neutral shades ranging from pinks to deep reds and it’s made with natural peppermint to make your lips hydrated. The lip color is highly pigmented and leaves you with a soft matte finish that lasts all day. $22, aboutface.com

4. Matte Fluid Eye Paint

Halsey is not shy when it comes to a bold eye makeup look which is why she of course had to include this eye paint that comes in six different shades – navy blue, pink, brown, white, taupe, and forest green. All you need is one swipe to achieve the look of your dreams. It has a matte formula that keeps the eye color on all day with smudging or fading. $24, aboutface.com

5. Blend Tool

This blending tool slides onto your finger for easy and seamless application and it’s velvety soft which makes it comfortable and seamless to apply your makeup and blend it in. It’s pointed at the top which is intended for hard-to-reach areas and even better, it’s latex-free and anti-microbial. $14, aboutface.com

6. Shadowstick

Available in eight bold and bright colors from pink to lime green, this eyeshadow stick is going to be your new favorite product. You can throw it in your bag and use it on-the-go, plus, it’s super easy to apply. It’s extremely pigmented and all it takes is one swipe to get a bold look that will last all day without smudging. $21, aboutface.com