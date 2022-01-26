See Pics

Halsey Slays In A Nude Leotard & Dark Black Hair While Playing Guitar

Halsey
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Halsey Performs On NBC's "Today". 09 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA41501_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) arrives at the Flip Grand Launch Event Hosted by Grammy-Nominated Artist Halsey with Performances by Scout Willis, BIA, and Kehlani held at Avalon Hollywood on December 9, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.Flip Grand Launch Event, Hollywood, United States - 10 Dec 2021
Singer Halsey performs live onstage as part of iHeartSummer 2017 concert at Fontainbleau in Miami Beach, Florida. 11 Jun 2017 Pictured: Halsey. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA481559_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Halsey wears a black bikini and shows some PDA with boyfriend G-Easy on a yacht in Miami on New Year's Day. 01 Jan 2018 Pictured: Halsey; G-Easy; Ashley Frangipane; Gerald Gillum. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA139380_047.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Halsey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a musically-inspired post in a gorgeous outfit and new ‘do.

Halsey or Marianne Faithful? The “Bad at Love” singer shared three dreamy new photos on Jan. 26 to her Instagram, giving off 1960s vibes as she strummed a seafoam green guitar in a glowing haze. In the three separate shots you can see here, the 27-year-old musician wore a pale beige leotard with dainty ruffled straps and white lace socks. She also sported raven-colored, shoulder-length locks with fringed bangs for the photos, which she wore in beautiful, goddess-like waves. “I hate u but ur my only friend,” Halsey captioned the post, perhaps deep in a moment of songwriting inspiration. 

Halsey
Halsey at the ‘Sling 2’ film premiere, 2021 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Halsey always manages to look cool and edgy no matter what the photo. Showing off their signature style on Dec. 9, the “Without Me” singer attended the launch of beauty start-up Flip in Hollywood with bright red hair and dark black roots, topping the look off with dramatic eye shadow.

Halsey is definitely one to change up their look, that time wearing the pin-straight red locks down and long, ending at their waist. She also rocked rainbow eye makeup that featured little white clouds drawn in the corners of their eyes, finishing the look off with a bold, glossy red lip. As for their outfit, Halsey opted to wear a skintight, high-neck sheer long-sleeve tartan bodysuit with a distressed plaid frock on top. The bottom half of the skirt was ruched on the waist and had a slit on the front, revealing their tights underneath.

Related Gallery

Halsey's Sexiest Performance Looks Of All Time -- Photos

Singer Halsey performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Singer Halsey performs on a stage during the Tokyo Girls Collection held at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama city, suburban Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2019. Pictured: Halsey Ref: SPL5075994 300319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Japan Rights
Halsey performs at Jingle Ball at The Forum on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

halsey
Halsey rocked this sheer tartan bodysuit with a distressed plaid, cut out dress on top at the launch of beauty start-up Flip, in Hollywood on December 9. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The “Him & I” hitmaker looked fabulous just five months after giving birth to baby Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev, on July 14, 2021. Since giving birth, Halsey has not been shy when it comes to their post-baby body, often sharing a slew of untouched photos with their baby. She’s proved she looks beautiful no matter what the style, hair color, or body shape!