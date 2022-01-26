Halsey Slays In A Nude Leotard & Dark Black Hair While Playing Guitar

Halsey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a musically-inspired post in a gorgeous outfit and new ‘do.

Halsey or Marianne Faithful? The “Bad at Love” singer shared three dreamy new photos on Jan. 26 to her Instagram, giving off 1960s vibes as she strummed a seafoam green guitar in a glowing haze. In the three separate shots you can see here, the 27-year-old musician wore a pale beige leotard with dainty ruffled straps and white lace socks. She also sported raven-colored, shoulder-length locks with fringed bangs for the photos, which she wore in beautiful, goddess-like waves. “I hate u but ur my only friend,” Halsey captioned the post, perhaps deep in a moment of songwriting inspiration.

Halsey always manages to look cool and edgy no matter what the photo. Showing off their signature style on Dec. 9, the “Without Me” singer attended the launch of beauty start-up Flip in Hollywood with bright red hair and dark black roots, topping the look off with dramatic eye shadow.

Halsey is definitely one to change up their look, that time wearing the pin-straight red locks down and long, ending at their waist. She also rocked rainbow eye makeup that featured little white clouds drawn in the corners of their eyes, finishing the look off with a bold, glossy red lip. As for their outfit, Halsey opted to wear a skintight, high-neck sheer long-sleeve tartan bodysuit with a distressed plaid frock on top. The bottom half of the skirt was ruched on the waist and had a slit on the front, revealing their tights underneath.

The “Him & I” hitmaker looked fabulous just five months after giving birth to baby Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend Alev, on July 14, 2021. Since giving birth, Halsey has not been shy when it comes to their post-baby body, often sharing a slew of untouched photos with their baby. She’s proved she looks beautiful no matter what the style, hair color, or body shape!