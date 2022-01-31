‘Kenan’s Taylor Louderman Hopes Fans Will See Tami ‘Break Down Her Walls’ & Have ‘Meaningful Relationships’

As ‘Kenan’ wraps up with season 2, Taylor Louderman looks ahead at what she hopes for Tami’s journey forward.

Taylor Louderman‘s Tami Greenlake is a type A, competitive, determined yet deeply loving TV anchor and season two of NBC’s Kenan offered fans a more well-rounded look at the spicy character. As season 2 of Kenan Thompson‘s sitcom prepares to end tonight, Jan. 31, Taylor opened up about her hopes for Tami going forward, and why she would like to see her “break down her walls.” “She’s really driven, so I think she’ll always be looking for how she can get ahead. It would be fun to see her achieve that next level in he career and see what happens,” the Tony-nominated star revealed to HL in an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live Interview.

As Taylor comes from the world of Broadway, originating the character of Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical, she admitted that she has learned to be “so open minded to storylines shifting” in the TV industry. “In the musical theater world, I know the full arc before we get started. In TV, I don’t. So I could make my mind up about something within her character, and the next day, it’s totally gone,” she explained. “But, I really like that we’re taking this buttoned-up, perfectionist character and breaking down those walls. That’s really, really fun to play with.”

In this second season of Kenan, Taylor admitted she’s loved that Tami is “opening up to having more meaningful relationships with her co-workers.” “I’m excited to see to see more of that,” she teased. The star also had the opportunity to show off her vocals this season, as Tami rocked out to “Baby Please Come Home” in the show’s Christmas special. “It’s way less nerve-wracking and stressful not having to do it live! If you mess up, you can just do it do it again and again and again!” Taylor laughed when talking about the scene.

“That being said, though, I really wanted it to feel live, in a sense, which I think we did a good job with.There’s like one point in that one of the numbers, we had a whole dance choreographed and a quick change and everything,” she continued. “So it was really cool to start working on Kenan kind of out of my element and a lot of ways to then have that moment I felt was a full circle.”