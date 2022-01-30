’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description.

16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”

“She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan. The post went on to say that Lyla’s father had sadly passed away as well about four months before Jordan, leaving the couple’s six-month-old daughter without parents. “We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.”

On January 16, Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter had died in a Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jordan. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. While she struggled during filming and long after, Jordan was recently trying to turn her life around, as she celebrated being one year sober in January 2021.