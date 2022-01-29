Gavin Rossdale Celebrates Daughter Daisy’s 33rd Birthday With Sons Kingston, Zuma & Apollo

Gavin Rossdale bonded with all 4 kids on an outing to theme park Universal Studios in honor of his eldest daughter’s birthday this week.

Gavin Rossdale got in some family time! The 56-year-old rocker was spotted with his eldest daughter Daisy on her 33rd birthday, as well as sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, at Universal Studios earlier this week in photos published by the DailyMail on Jan. 29. The crew looked like a blast as they hit up various rides at the outdoor theme park, with Gavin even fist pumping on one.

At one point, Daisy’s boyfriend Jordan Saul sweetly wrapped his arm around Daisy — who Gavin shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe — as they strolled around. The dark-haired beauty rocked a loose fitting red shirt and combat boots for her day at the park, along with a black jacket overtop.

Gavin rockstar was casually dressed in a tie dye sweatshirt, beige pants and sneakers. The dad of four added a fanny pack style side bag to his look, as well as a protective black face mask. Meanwhile, Kingston looked so grown up as he followed behind on a call. He rocked a quirky pair of orange pants that looked just like something his ultra-cool mom Gwen Stefani would wear. Little brother Apollo embraced his love of color with his sweatshirt boasting purple, red, blue and green flames, and a bright yellow face mask. Finally, Zuma showed his love for the Los Angeles Lakers with a pair of team shorts.

Daisy and Gavin’s close relationship came later in life, as a paternity test did not confirm that he was her father until 2004 — when she was a teenager (he was, however, her godfather) . Her mother Pearl revealed that she was the result of a one night stand, and that her daughter “persevered” with Gavin. “[She was] determined to forge some kind of relationship, and things did get better. From time to time, he would ask her round to his house,” Pearl penned.

The model and designer, who has been romantically linked to Harry Styles in the past, has also spoken about her relationship with her father. “I now have a really good relationship with my father. It’s been blossoming for the past year but it really happened over Christmas,” she said in 2010 to the Evening Standard. “We got to spend time together. He’s got two beautiful kids who I really adore and his wife is gorgeous.”