Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!

Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”

Her adoring fans were quick to comment on the fascinating reveal, as one wrote, “I like the No makeup,” while another shared, “Still beautiful both ways.” One also joked, “I didn’t have my glasses on and thought at first somebody gave you a black eye.” Chrissy’s model friend Ashley Everett even posted, “I’m SHOOK at how symmetrical your face is!!!!”

While Chrissy was showing off how she transforms her face with some makeup tricks, she also recently revealed how she does it with a little outside help. In November, she shared with her fans that she had undergone an eyebrow transplant, a procedure where hair from a patient’s head is placed on the eyebrows to create fuller brows. A few months before that, the mother of two underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure to get fat removed from her cheeks.

Chrissy also recently expressed how happy and healthy she feels with her transformation on the inside. On Wednesday (January 6), Chrissy revealed she was celebrating six months of sobriety. “Honestly, [it] kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha. I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

“I have no idea what I’m doing, honestly,” wrote Chrissy, “but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”