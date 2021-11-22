Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Eyebrow Transplant Results — Before & After Photos

Chrissy Teigen underwent eyebrow transplant surgery and cautioned against over-plucking. See her new brows.

Chrissy Teigen has a new set of brows. The model, 35, revealed that she got eyebrow transplants, a procedure where hair from a patient’s head is placed on the eyebrows to create fuller brows, on Instagram Story on Nov. 20. She shared a series of photos on her Story after the procedure and cautioned teens against over-plucking their brows.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” Chrissy wrote, tagging her surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond. “A little dark from the pencil but it’s so cool to have brows again!” she added in a separate Story, offering the following advice to teens: “Do not pluck them all off like I did!!”

Dr. Diamond re-shared the images on his Instagram and also cautioned against over-plucking. “Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic,” he wrote. “They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in. I know too many people, entire generations, who either overplucked brows as part of the trend or are simply experiencing eyebrow thinning with time.”

The eyebrow transplants come after the cookbook author underwent surgery for breast implant removal last year. She previously told Glamour that she got the implants at the age of 20 for her modeling career. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Chrissy said. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

The model — who shares children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, with husband John Legend — explained that she was “over” the implants in an Instagram video last May. “They’ve been great to me for many years, but I’m just over it,” she said. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place.”