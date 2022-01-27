Nicolas Cage Gushes Over 5th Wife Riko Shibata: This Time I ‘Got It Right’

The ‘Pig’ actor said he and his 5th wife, who are expecting their first child together, are ‘really happily married.’

Nicolas Cage, believes he’s finally found his perfect match after marrying Riko Shibata, his fifth wife. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” he told The Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday (January 27). The Oscar winner, 58, was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim and Erika Koike. And when asked by the outlet to list his favorite things in life, Nicolas immediately put Riko at the top of the list! Fifth time’s truly a charm!

In January, the Raising Arizona alum and Japanese actress announced they are expecting their first child together. “The parents-to-be are elated!” a rep told People at the time. This will mark Nicolas’ third child: he is also dad to son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice, and son Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

The “Pig” star previously revealed he met Riko, 26, through mutual friends in Japan while he was filming the sci-fi thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland. In August, Nicolas opened up more about his relationship to Riko, revealing he popped the question over FaceTime. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months and we’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said look ‘I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” he said on his brother Marc “The Cope” Coppola‘s radio show.

The actor would go on to marry Riko on February 16 during an intimate ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas hotel. The actor confirmed the happy news in a statement to HollywoodLife. “It’s true, and we are very happy,” he said. Nicolas’ rep revealed that the ceremony was ”very small and intimate” and had “traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.” The rep also told HollywoodLife that the date was chosen to “honor the birthday of the groom’s late father.” His dad August Coppola was born on Feb. 16, 1934 and tragically died from a heart attack in Oct. 2009.