Nicky Hilton Pregnant: Designer & Husband James Rothschild Expecting Third Baby

Third time’s the charm! Nicky Hilton just confirmed that she and her hubby, James Rothschild, are going to have another bundle of joy.

It’s time for Nicky Hilton Rothschild to start designing a new nursey. Nicky, 38, is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, a rep for the French Sole fashion designer confirmed to PEOPLE. James, 37, and Nicky will welcome their third child sometime over the summer of 2022. The couple didn’t state the sex of the baby, but it’s safe to say that it will bring some joy and happiness to their already full house.

James, a financier, and member of the Rothschild family, married Nicky in 2015 at The Orangery in Kensington Place Gardens. The extravagant wedding saw Nicky’s sister, Paris Hilton, serve as maid of honor. A year after tying the knot, Nicky and James welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lily Grace. In 2017, the couple became parents for the second time when Nicky gave birth to daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn.

Though both Nicky and James hail from rich families, the couple felt the effect of the pandemic like any other parent. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywood Life, she said she was getting through the lockdown days with lots of cozy sweats and cashmere sweaters. [And the] Disney Plus app! Beyond thankful to the folks at Disney for releasing Frozen 2 three months early! Lots of coloring books, crayons, and homeschool workbooks. Macaroni and cheese!” She also said that “every Disney soundtrack” was her quarantine playlist. “I’ve re-watched all [of] my favorite classics like Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.”

In an April 2021 Q&A, Nicky spoke about how she was able to focus on the positives of being stuck at home for months. “U strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time. There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic.”