Neil Young Demands Spotify Remove His Music Over Covid Misinformation: ‘They Can Have (Joe) Rogan Or’ Me 

Neil Young is threatening to leave the streaming platform after the spread of what he calls ‘misinformation’ via Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Neil Young, just posted a message for Spotify: he’s out if the misinformation continues to spread! Per Pitchfork, the musician released a statement on his website on Jan. 24 to his manager, Frank Gironda, and Warner Bros. co-chairman and Chief Operating Officer Tom Corson demanding they remove his music from the streaming platform due to its “spreading fake information about the vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread to them.”

The “Down By the River” singer went on, “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both,” he stated, referencing the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which doctors and public health professionals have condemned for spreading misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine panic.

Early last year, Joe Rogan wanted to make it clear to people that he’s “not an anti-vax person” despite saying young healthy people don’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m not a doctor, I’m a f–k-ing moron. I’m not a respected source of information, even for me…But I at least try to be honest about what I’m saying,” Joe said on the April 29, 2021 episode of his podcast, two days after facing backlash for his vaccine comments.

“I’m not an anti-vax person. In fact I said, I believe they’re safe and encourage many people to take them,” Joe continued. “My parents got vaccinated. I just said, ‘I don’t think that if you’re a young healthy person, you need it.’ Their argument was, ‘You need it for other people’…but that’s a different argument.”

Since then, however, the comedian and top podcaster has had numerous guests on his show who offer contrasting views to the guidance issued via the CDC, which many top medical professional say sows doubt in the minds of the American public regarding the virus, the vaccines, and their health.