Chris Martin’s Son Moses, 15, Is Nearly As Tall As Him As They Step Out In New Photo

Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 44, looked California-cool on a morning outing in Malibu with his son Moses, 15, who is now nearly the same height as his dad.

Keeping it Cali chill with some father-son bonding. Chris Martin and his son Moses Martin looked cute during their casual outing for breakfast in Malibu on January 23. It’s hard to believe the 15-year-old is nearly as tall as his dad, who is six feet one and used to tower over his son a short time ago! While they are twinning in height, they sported slightly different styles. Chris wore a white shirt and cozy-looking white beanie over his short hair while Moses wore an edgier black hoodie, with his dirty blonde locks hanging over his eyes. The dad-son duo seem to be pretty tight, and go on frequent outings together.

Chris and Moses were photographed spending quality time in Tulum, Mexico over the new year, and they were also spotted enjoying a day at the polo fields a few months back in the Pacific Palisades. Not only is Moses growing up super fast, he also has quite a budding music career under his belt! Moses lent his vocals to his dad’s song “Humankind,” sang on “Orphans” from the Coldplay album Everyday Life, and has even performed live on stage with his pops. “We’ve always kind of forced our children to work,” Chris joked to in January 2020. “We really appreciate the Victorian times of young British children getting an honest day’s pay. Whenever we’re on tour, any of the kids that are around, we’ll drag them on stage for something or other.”

Chris was married to Moses’s mom Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003-2016, and the family spent a lot of time together at shows and on tour. The exes, who famously “consciously uncoupled,” also have a daughter, Apple Martin, age 17. Apple looks like a combo of her parents, while Moses is a spitting image of Chris, which is even more evident in the close-up shot Gwyneth shared for their son’s 15th birthday last April. “Holy Moses I can’t believe you are 15 today,” she wrote. “You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can’t fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder.”

Moses and Apple are quite fortunate to have such talented and seemingly well-adjusted parents, along with some bonus extended family. Mom Gwyneth married Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018 and Chris has been dating 50 Shades of Gray star Dakota Johnson since 2017. Luckily—especially for the sake of the kids—they get along well with Chris and Dakota. Dakota spent some quality time herself with Moses on a helicopter ride in 2019, which seems pretty cool future step-mom material! Overall, it’s nice that the new lady in Chris’s life supports his special relationship with his son.