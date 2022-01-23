See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Sunbathes In A Tiny Bikini As She Hits The Beach — Photos

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to share new photos of herself relaxing on sand and taking a dip in the water while surfing at a beach and looked incredible in two different bikinis.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, got her fans’ attention on Jan. 23 when she shared several new snapshots of herself enjoying time under the sun. The beauty was hanging out on a beach while wearing a tiny tie-dye patterned bikini and off-white floppy hat in two of the pics and a purple and black checkered bikini in the other. She also wore several necklaces and earrings as she confidently posed for the camera.

In two of the pics, she’s sitting on a blanket laid out on the sand as she stares into the lens with a serious facial expression. In another she’s sitting on a surfboard in the water with pal Kelia Moniz Termini while smiling and looked as happy as could be.

Hailey only captioned the post with a single rainbow emoji but her fans were quick to leave many compliments in the comments section. “how can someone be so pretty,” one fan wrote while another called the snapshots “glorious.” Others shared heart-eyed emojis and even Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber wrote, “U are a movie 🎥 😩😩❤️❤️❤️.”

Before Hailey posted her latest pics, she made headlines when stepping out in a figure-flattering workout outfit during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 15. The outfit included a white long-sleeved crop top and skintight 7/8 High Waist Airlift Leggings by Alo Yoga in their raspberry sorbet shade. She also rocked sunglasses and sneakers as her long locks were down and she sported a fresh-faced look.

Like his wife, Justin also got attention when he posed for an epic eye-catching pic last month. In it, he was shirtless and posing outside with Hailey as well as his half-sister Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister Allie, 14, while giving the camera a serious look. “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️,” he captioned the memorable post before his fans shared their own comments about how much they adored the black and white pic.