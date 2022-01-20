Madonna’s Son David, 16, Bonds With Her BF Ahlamalik Williams, 27, On Dinner Date Out

The ‘Material Girl’, 63, was snapped heading to a late dinner in West Hollywood during a rare outing with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and son David Banda.

Date Night! Er, sort of. Madonna headed out to a late dinner at Italian hotspot Cecconi’s in West Hollywood on January 19 with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and son, David Banda. The superstar—whose last name is Ciconne, pronounced the same as the restaurant—showed up looking like her usual superstar self for the mini family affair.

Madge wore a purple leopard loungewear-looking ensemble under a black trench with her phone in a crossbody strap. The icon also carried a black Mawi handbag—with her other hand hand wrapped around her man’s arm—wearing sunglasses at night, naturally. Ahlamalik opted for low-key in all black, while David’s outfit trumped his mom’s with colorful print pants, a green shirt, and blue denim shirt jacket. Quite the fashionable bunch!

It’s always exciting to see Madonna out of the house, though social media has been the gift that keeps on giving for Madonna fan, as the proud mama is constantly posting intimate videos of her family life, showing off her kids’ many talents while capturing frequent sing-a-longs and family talent shows. The singer has two biological children— Lourdes Leon, 25, with ex-love Carlos Leon, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie—along with four adopted children: David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and 9-year-old twins Stella and Estere. Ahlamalik is reportedly behind the lens for the most part, but last night he was on center stage for the cameras. The pair met on her Rebel Heart tour in 2015—he was a backup dancer. (Ahlamalik has also danced for Nicki Minaj and has worked with the Cirque du Soleil troupe.)

This is the second Madonna dinner in the past week that has been creating quite a stir around the net. Pals Kanye West and new GF Julia Fox—who is in talks to be playing Debi Mazar in Madonna’s upcoming biopic—joined her for a dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood on January 12, along with Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown. Hopefully these epic dinners will continue to occur on the regular, but for now, we’ll take what we can get!