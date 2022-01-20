Fashion

Lori Harvey Slays Crocheted Mini Skirt While Aboard A Luxury Yacht In The Bahamas

lori harvey
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event
West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey was pictured looking very fashionable arriving for a festive holiday party at Craig's in West Hollywood.Pictured: Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021
Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802295_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Lori Harvey showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a tiny crop top & a crochet mini skirt while on a yacht in the Bahamas.

Lori Harvey, 25, was on yet another vacation and this time she was aboard a yacht in the Bahamas. The daughter of Steve Harvey, looked gorgeous when she rocked a bright patterned cropped Dior T-shirt with a tight crochet mini skirt and fuzzy slippers.

Lori posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit which featured a Dior Graphic Tee and a striped Erika Maish Crochet Sequin Mini Skirt. She accessorized her look with a Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra Bracelet, a Jacquie Aiche Spaced out Diamond High Neck Bodychain, Jacquie Aiche 3 Graduated Diamond Sophia Hoops Earrings, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, bright green Bottega Veneta Terry Slides, and a Cartier Juste Un Clou Bracelet.

While on vacation, Lori’s outfits have been fabulous and another one of our favorite looks was her metallic gold Triangl Vinca Bikini Set in Valencia that she wore with a cropped Chanel Sport 03 Logo Sleeveless Top in Beige on top. Another one of our favorite outfits was her pink and blue tie-dye bikini that she wore with a neon pink button-down shirt on top.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she spent the day on the beach rocking an orange and blue striped set made up of a pair of Saloni De Chine Silk Crepe Trousers and a matching button-down Saloni De Chine Silk Crepe Shirt.

Later that evening, she slipped into a skintight, sheer Jean Paul Gaultier Dress with nautical prints all over it. The maxi dress had a cutout neckline that revealed ample cleavage and she accessorized with a pair of massive Jacquie Aiche Double Row Diamond Shaker Hoops in 14K Yellow Gold.