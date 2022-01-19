Lori Harvey Pairs Her Bikini Bottoms With Chanel Top & Sexy Body Chains On Vacation

The fashionable model, 25, paired her Chanel tank with gold bikini bottoms and topped off her look with a gold belly chain.

Ooh la la! Lori Harvey appears to be having fun in the sun on vacation with actor beau Michael B. Jordan. The 25-year-old wowed in a makeshift Chanel bikini ensemble that she shared on her Instagram Story on January 18. The fashionable model mismatched some gold tie-side string bikini bottoms with an ultra-chic beige-and-black tank by Chanel and topped off her chic look with a slinky gold belly chain. Lori snapped the shot herself in a classic mirror pose, revealing a luxe ocean-view room on a yacht in the background. Apparently, the couple set out on the trip to celebrate Lori’s birthday, which was January 13. “Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime,” Michael, 34, wrote on his own IG to his love (yes, that’s his pet name for her because she takes so long to get ready).

Lori and Michael—who have been dating since November 2020—have frequently made headlines with their much-appreciated PDA. Prior to the splashy vacay, they rang in the New Year together, posting sexy photos with Lori slithered over her man’s lap in a sparkly, brown minidress. The steamy duo sparked pregnancy rumors when Lori referred to her S.O. as “Baby Daddy” in the post. Lori’s father, comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey, also joked on a recent Ellen Degeneres Show appearance that the photo made him “very uncomfortable,” but luckily shared his support of the relationship, while adding a lighthearted fatherly warning for the actor of course. “I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy. Man comes from a good family. That’s why I’m kind of pulling for him, but at the same time, I’m just — I got my eye on him, you know? I can’t whip him, but if he ever turns around, I’m going to knock his a– out.”

Michael seems like a good guy indeed, at least a generous, romantic one from the looks of it! The Black Panther star rented out an aquarium for their first Valentine’s Day together, and then announced to the world in December that he had “fallen in love” with Lori. Along with both being easy on the eyes, the stylish pair definitely compliment one another in the swagger department. The Miss Universe judge became an “it girl” in the fashion world walking in shows for Dolce & Gabbana and donning pieces by Vivienne Westwood. Her style comes together effortlessly with her innate sultriness and knack for putting outfits together. Michael earned the 2020 title of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive. Enough said!