Floyd Mayweather Remembers Ex Josie Harris Nearly 2 Years After Death: ‘These Females Will Never Be You’

A day after what would have been Josie Harris’s 42nd birthday, Floyd Mayweather celebrated his late ex with a loving message about how he’ll love her ‘forever.’

Ahead of the second anniversary of Josie Harris’s untimely death, Floyd Mayweather posted a tribute to his late ex-girlfriend. “These females will never be you, Josie,” Floyd, 44, captioned a Jan. 18 Instagram post, one that showed a photo of his ex and mother of his children, Zion, Jirah, and Koraun. Floyd also praised Josie’s natural beauty. “No veneers, No lip injections, no nose job and No fillers. ALL NATURAL 1 of 1….Love You Forever!!”

Floyd’s message comes a day after he observed Josie’s birthday. His ex would have turned 42 on Jan. 17, and the boxing icon took a moment to reflect on the loss. Floyd posted a photo of Jose’s crypt, which had been decorated with flowers, a string of hearts, and a banner reading “Happy Birthday.” Floyd wrote a message to his “heavenly” ex and that “there’s not a day I don’t think about you.”

Josie was found dead in Valencia, California, on Mar. 10, 2020. She had died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner (per USA Today.) The “mixed drug toxicity” stemmed from Fentanyl and Alprazolam, the latter being the drug commonly sold under brand names such as Xanax. Days after Josie’s death, Floyd broke his silence by posting throwback photos of his “angel” on social media. He also referred to her as his “heart,” “love,” “rock,” and “family.”

The actress and boxing champ were together for 15 years, from roughly 1995 to 2010. Their relationship was tumultuous at best and abusive at worst. Floyd was convicted of domestic violence and served a two-month prison stint following a September 2010 fight with Josie. “I was a battered woman,” Josie said to USA Today in 2014. She claimed that Floyd was physically abusive to her a total of six times. “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault.”

Floyd denied these comments during a 2015 sitdown interview with Katie Couric, according to the Washington Post. “Did I kick, stomp and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen,” he told Couric. “I look in your face and say, ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.’ ”