Floyd Mayweather & Josie Harris’ 3 Kids Pay Tribute To Their Mom After Sudden Death

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Josie Harris’s three children — Zion, Koraun, and Jirah — all paid tribute to their late mother with a throwback image after she was found dead at the age of 40 on March 10.

Following her unexpected death on March 10, Josie Harris and Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s three children — Zion, 18, Koraun, 20, and Jirah, 15 — took to their respective Instagram accounts on March 11 and shared a heartbreaking throwback photo. In the image, which Zion originally shared on March 1, 2014, Josie and Floyd were captured in happier times with their children beaming at the camera in a family moment. Zion and his siblings appeared to be no more than five-years-old at the time. He, along with siblings Koraun and Jirah, shared the post to their Instagram stories in the hours after they had processed the loss of their beloved mother.

Police confirmed Josie’s death on March 11 after her body was discovered in her car during the evening hours of March 10 in Valencia, CA. “There is a death investigation, but there is no name that the Sheriff’s Department has to release at this time,” the LA County’s Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “On Tuesday, March 10 at approximately 10 pm, the Sheriff’s Department did respond to a death investigation at 25700 Block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, CA and there was a female adult that was found deceased.” Josie’s own rep corroborated the unfortunate news in a statement to HollywoodLife, as well. “Unfortunately, the report is true,” her rep confessed. “We will truly miss Josie.”

Josie and Floyd were in a relationship from roughly 1995-2010. Though the couple did experience happier times with their children, the pair’s relationship was often incredibly contentious and often violent. Floyd was sentenced to two months in jail after he was found guilty of attacking Josie in her Las Vegas home in 2010. “I was a battered woman,” Josie admitted in a 2014 interview. Josie claimed that Floyd had been physically abusive to her a total of six times during the course of their relationship. “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.”

Apart from being a mother to her three children, Josie was also an aspiring actress who had appeared in the 2006 film Exit 38 and a 2013 episode of Starter Wives Confidential along with an appearance on the show Good Day L.A. Josie’s official cause of death has yet to be released.