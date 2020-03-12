See Pic
Floyd Mayweather & Josie Harris’ 3 Kids Pay Tribute To Their Mom After Sudden Death

Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother of their three children together, was found dead at her California home late Tuesday night, per reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death.Harris, 40, was discovered unresponsive in her car outside her home around 9:30 p.m., law enforcement told TMZ Sports. She was pronounced dead at the scene, per TMZ.Harris starred on the TLC reality show "Starter Wives Confidential" and dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010. She said Mayweather, 43, abused her on six different occasions. She said that he came into her Las Vegas home while she was sleeping and attacked her in front of the children in a September 2010 incident. The boxer was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery and spent two months in jail in 2012.
News Writer

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Josie Harris’s three children — Zion, Koraun, and Jirah — all paid tribute to their late mother with a throwback image after she was found dead at the age of 40 on March 10.

Following her unexpected death on March 10, Josie Harris and Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s three children — Zion, 18, Koraun, 20, and Jirah, 15 — took to their respective Instagram accounts on March 11 and shared a heartbreaking throwback photo. In the image, which Zion originally shared on March 1, 2014, Josie and Floyd were captured in happier times with their children beaming at the camera in a family moment. Zion and his siblings appeared to be no more than five-years-old at the time. He, along with siblings Koraun and Jirah, shared the post to their Instagram stories in the hours after they had processed the loss of their beloved mother.

Police confirmed Josie’s death on March 11 after her body was discovered in her car during the evening hours of March 10 in Valencia, CA. “There is a death investigation, but there is no name that the Sheriff’s Department has to release at this time,” the LA County’s Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “On Tuesday, March 10 at approximately 10 pm, the Sheriff’s Department did respond to a death investigation at 25700 Block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, CA and there was a female adult that was found deceased.” Josie’s own rep corroborated the unfortunate news in a statement to HollywoodLife, as well. “Unfortunately, the report is true,” her rep confessed. “We will truly miss Josie.”

Josie and Floyd were in a relationship from roughly 1995-2010. Though the couple did experience happier times with their children, the pair’s relationship was often incredibly contentious and often violent. Floyd was sentenced to two months in jail after he was found guilty of attacking Josie in her Las Vegas home in 2010. “I was a battered woman,” Josie admitted in a 2014 interview. Josie claimed that Floyd had been physically abusive to her a total of six times during the course of their relationship. “I felt embarrassed about saying I was a battered woman. I felt shame. I felt like it was my fault. What did I do? I didn’t understand what a battered woman was at that time. Now I know I was in a very dysfunctional, hostile relationship and a victim of domestic violence.”

Apart from being a mother to her three children, Josie was also an aspiring actress who had appeared in the 2006 film Exit 38 and a 2013 episode of Starter Wives Confidential along with an appearance on the show Good Day L.A. Josie’s official cause of death has yet to be released.