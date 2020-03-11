Josie Harris: 5 Things To Know About Floyd Mayweather’s Ex, 40, Who Was Found Dead

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s ex, Josie Harris’s, life was cut short when she was found dead at the age of 40. Here are five things you need to know about the young woman who tragically passed.

Josie Harris was found dead at the age of 40 in Valencia, CA on March 10. She was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities arrived to find her unresponsive in her car. Josie and her ex, Floyd Mayweather Jr., had a tumultuous relationship that lasted well over a decade and saw the former couple welcome three children together. Josie’s rep confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement to HollywoodLife, saying, “Unfortunately, the report is true. We will truly miss Josie.” As details of her unfortunate death continue to surface, here are five things you need to know about Jose Harris.

1) Josie and Floyd had a volatile relationship. Cited as often tumultuous and violent, Josie and Floyd had a number of run-ins with the law. Floyd was convicted of domestic violence and served two months behind bars following his conviction of a 2010 attack against Josie. In total, Josie accused Floyd of domestic abuse on six different occasions, but it was a 2010 altercation between the pair that sent him to jail.

2) Josie sued Floyd for defamation. Following their altercation and Floyd’s guilty conviction and time served, he maintained his innocence of the entire situation. “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone,” Floyd shared in an interview following the incident. As a result of his words, Josie sued Floyd for $20 million.

3) Josie was an aspiring actress. Josie had dreams of being on the big and small screen. She was an aspiring actress and worked on a few small projects. In 2006, she had a role in the film Exit 38 where she played a character named Pat. When she wasn’t pursuing acting, she also appeared on a 2013 episode of Starter Wives Confidential and appeared on an episode of Good Day L.A.

4) Josie and Floyd were together for well over a decade. Josie and Floyd were in a relationship from roughly 1995-2010.

5) Josie shared three children with Floyd. During their time together, Josie and Floyd welcomed three children together — Koraun Mayweather, 20, Zion Mayweather, Jirah Mayweather, 15.