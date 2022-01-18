Paulina Porizkova, 56, Models Black Lingerie In Sexy New ‘Getting Ready’ Photo

Paulina Poriskova, 56, proved age is just a number in a sexy new Instagram photo, where the model showed off her timeless curves in tasteful black lingerie.

Some things, like fine wine, cheese, and Paulina Poriskova, just get better with age. The model, 56, showed off her womanly curves and timeless style in a photo posted to Instagram this morning. In the photo, Paulina rocked black lacey lingerie, semi-sheer black stockings and unkempt, blonde waves. Including the hashtag “sexy has no expiration date,” Paulina proved age is no more than a number when it comes to sexiness and style.

The model, known for flaunting what she’s got, has previously clapped back at haters of her sexy photos. From rocking a tiny white bikini on vacation to lingerie and Louboutin’s, Paulina’s been clear about her motto: “I celebrate me, my body, and the things it can do and feel,” she shared on Instagram. “I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today.”

The post found Paulina’s favorite friends showing her support and love. Designer Jill Stuart commented “On another level,” while actress Kristen McMenamy gushed “You rock Paulina!!” followed by a series of purple hearts. Paulina’s friends commended her for still oozing sex appeal and confidence after so many years. “Still hotter than anyone else. Truth,” actress Selma Blair commented. “And it’s really inspiring.”

Paulina has spoken openly about her struggles with self-worth, especially during her marriage to her late husband, Car’s frontman Ric Ocasek, she didn’t show herself enough self-love. Though Ric and Paulina were involved until Ric’s death in 2019 and share two sons together, they separated in 2018 after a tumultuous relationship. Speaking to StyleLikeU for their “Defying Ageism” series, Paulina opened up about how Ric affected her relationship with her body. “We had been together for my entire life since I was 19, and suddenly he seemed not to find me attractive anymore,” she said. “I realized that I wanted my partner, my husband, to listen to me, so that he could see that I’m no longer just the hot model that he had married.”

These days, Paulina is clear that her sexiest photoshoots are all on her own terms. “When I was younger, I put on lingerie for HIM,” Paulina captioned an Instagram where she’s seen lingerie-clad, grinning and hugging herself. “Now I dress in lingerie for ME.”