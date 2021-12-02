See Pic

Paulina Porizkova, 56, Rocks Lacy Lingerie & Louboutins In Sexy Photo: ‘I Dress In Lingerie For ME’

Pauline Porizkova wowed in flirty black lingerie in a sexy new snapshot. In her caption, she talked about staying confident as she’s matured.

Doing it for herself! Paulina Porizkova, 56, oozed confidence while sharing a slinky lingerie shot to her Instagram on Dec. 1, which can be seen here. In the snap, which was taken by Jill Greenberg, the Czech stunner laid on the ground with her arms crossed as she smiled behind tousled blonde hair and displayed just a hint of her derriere. She was clad in a lacy black cami and Louboutin heels.

In the caption, Paulina wrote about appreciating her body, writing, “When I was younger, I put on lingerie for HIM. Now I dress in lingerie for ME.” The Sports Illustrated cover girl went on, “No, I no longer have the suppleness of youth, but I have the softness of maturity. My eyes may not be as clearly defined or wide, but they see so much more. My lips may not be as full, but they are far more willing to speak truths and laugh without restraint. My hair is no longer brown, but the softening silver strands add interest and contrast. My skin no longer reflects light like a polished mirror, instead it gathers it, and puts it inside my heart, where it warms and makes me shine.”

Paulina Porizkova paired a sexy snapshot with a lengthy caption about embracing beauty as she ages.

Paulina continued, “I celebrate me, my body and the things it can do and feel. (So what – a little hip arthritis…) And mourn the years I lost to be able to fully appreciate it. I’ve never liked the way I look more than I do today. (The other stuff is still work in progress.) And THAT’S why I wear lingerie.” Then, she finished with a few sassy hashtags, which included #BetweenJLoAndBettyWhite, #SexyHasNoExpirationDate, and ‘#LoveTheSkinYoureIn.

The star, who loves showing off a sexy bikini snap, recently clapped back at haters by sharing an eye-popping nude photo of herself, censored by barely-there black bars, seen here. “I’m 56, and living my best life. After a lifetime spent taking care of others, I finally get to do ME,” Paulina explained in the caption.

Paulina was married to late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek from 1989 until his death on Sept. 15, 2019, although they had separated the year prior following a tumultuous run as a couple. They shared two sons, Jonathan, 28, and Oliver, 23.