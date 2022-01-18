Fashion

Helena Christensen, 53, Rocks A Swimsuit In The Snow While Taking A Dip In Cold Lake

helena christensen
MEGA
Lifestyle Director

Helena Christensen proved how brave she is when she took a dip in an ice-cold lake while rocking a floral one-piece swimsuit.

Helena Christensen, 53, doesn’t seem to mind the cold, as the model went for a very courageous dip in a frozen lake while wearing a swimsuit. Helena posted a video to her Instagram where she wore a halterneck yellow floral one-piece swimsuit with a completely open back. She topped her look off with a tan beanie and nothing else.

In the video, Helena stood in a tiny lake that was surrounded by tons of snow and she danced around to show off the backside of her swimsuit which had a massive cut out. She then crouched down and dipped her full body under the cold water before getting up and shivering.

The front of her swimsuit was just as fabulous as it featured a sweetheart neckline while the sides were high-rise, revealing her super toned legs. Under her knit beanie, she had her long brown hair braided into two pigtails.

Helena is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and aside from this swimsuit, she recently rocked another one. She stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.

Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”