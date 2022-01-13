See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Smolders In Strapless Fringe Dress For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

priyanka chopra
Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair
Photo by: XPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 5/1/17 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala - "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between". (Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC)
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 25: Actress Priyanka Chopra wearing a Nicolas Jebran gown, Bvlgari jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

The actress, 39, looks stunning in new photos from a Vanity Fair cover story, where she spilled on self-care, reinventing herself, and breaking barriers in Hollywood. See the shots here!

Priyanka Chopra, 39, is kicking off 2022 by telling all, in style. The actress looks stunning in a new Vanity Fair spread, where she spoke to writer Rebecca Ford for the magazine’s February issue. Priyanka looks ethereal and feminine on the cover, where she rocked a strapless white cocktail gown with 1920s-style fringe and big, bouncy waves.

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning and sassy in a fringed white gown on Vanity Fair’s February cover. (Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair)

In the interview, the Matrix: Resurrections star opened up about her life in Hollywood with husband Nick Jonas, 29. The pair, who wed in a lavish ceremony in December 2018, have both maintained busy careers, but Priyanka shared she’s looking for a change of pace in the future. “I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

The next step in settling into family life? Welcoming a new bundle of joy. Nick has gushed in interviews he’s “looking forward” to being a dad, and Priyanka told Vanity Fair that even with their hectic schedules, the couple is not “too busy to practice.” Although Priyanka said she and Nick know their lives will have to slow down a bit before welcoming a new baby, she affirmed that kids are “a big part of our desire for the future.”

Related Gallery

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas -- Photos Of The Couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra enjoy a rare date night in the Capital, as the pair are seen leaving Crown London Aspinalls Casino just before 4am. The pair had enjoyed a late dinner at Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair earlier in the evening. Nick was dressed down, in jeans and a sweater, clutching a bag which appeared to contain his winnings. Priyanka wore an all black outfit, with some Christian Louboutin heels. Nick & Priyanka was both seen wearing PPE Facemask to protect from the ongoing global Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA / Dan/ Will / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776772_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

priyanka chopra
In a new exclusive interview for Vanity Fair, Priyanka talked Hollywood, husband Nick Jonas, and more. (Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair)

For right now, Priyanka’s career is far from slowing down, and her new role in Matrix: Resurrections is further cementing her transition from Bollywood beauty to Hollywood starlet. Priyanka admitted to Vanity Fair she was extremely nervous but found a supportive figure in costar Keanu Reeves, 57. She shared that he gave her a valuable pep talk during a tough day onset, telling her what “you need to hear from a colleague.” Priyanka will have plenty of opportunities to use the veteran actor’s words of wisdom; later this year she’ll star in the rom-com Text from You and with Richard Madden in the action-packed spy drama, Citadel. 

Whether busy as a bee or relaxing out of the spotlight, Priyanka shared she’s vowing to add more self-care to her 2022. Though she’s proud of the boundaries she’s broken as a South Asian actress, she told Vanity Fair she’s realizing how much the industry can take out of her. For Priyanka, that means putting herself and her values first. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more,” she said.

 