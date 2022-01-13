‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda Makes A Confession To Che

Miranda and Che cross paths again after their steamy encounter, while Carrie goes on her first date after Big’s death in the all-new episode of ‘And Just Like That.’

Carrie writes a brand-new book about love and loss over a period of time. Her editor wants to fast-track the book for the Christmas season and notes that it’s a real departure for Carrie. While the book is good, the editor wants Carrie to give the readers a little bit of hope after losing Big. She mentions Carrie dating again and says it would be great for Carrie to go on a date in the next few weeks.

That’s easier said than done. After thinking about it, Carrie starts to question whether or not her memoir, Loved & Lost, is too heavy after all. But then Oprah’s Book Club is interested in featuring Carrie’s book so she rethinks dating.

Carrie Contemplates Dating Again

Seema later reveals to Carrie that she’s already put her on 3 dating apps. Carrie is a little nervous and stresses that sex is off-limits indefinitely. Carrie admits to Miranda that the thought of having sex with anyone other than Big makes her sick.

Miranda opens up about the Che situation and says Che never answered her message. Miranda thinks the “most transcendent sex” of her life will never happen again. Carrie wonders if Miranda could revive her sex life with Steve, and Miranda starts to consider it in the wake of Che ghosting her.

Miranda crosses paths with Nya and her husband at the farmer’s market while she waits for Steve to find her. Nya reveals that she got her period this morning after being two weeks late. Nya’s off IVF but still trying for a baby. She admits to Miranda that she’s dreading telling her husband.

After noticing LTW and Charlotte consistently playing tennis together, Harry gets Charlotte to invite the husbands for a mixed doubles match. At one point, Charlotte accidentally knocks Harry down. Harry wants an apology, but Charlotte refuses to. They end up fighting in front of LTW and Herbert.

Carrie Goes On A Date

Carrie ends up connecting with a man named Peter on one of the dating apps. He’s a teacher and a widow. They go out and bond over losing their spouses. To break the ice, they get drunk and throw up on each other’s shoes when they get outside.

In Brooklyn, Miranda tries to give her relationship with Steve a second chance. She asks him to finger her. When he tries, Miranda’s not feeling it. The situation gets very awkward, and they end up just having dessert.

At the school auction, Miranda says it felt like “two dead people trying to get it on.” She thinks any hope is all lost, especially since they’ve already tried therapy twice. Che is a surprise guest at the auction. As soon as Miranda hears Che’s voice, she runs to go watch them.

Che comes up to Miranda at the auction, and Miranda’s trying to be aloof during their conversation. Che asks why Miranda’s being weird, and that’s when Miranda mentions that Che never DMed her back 3 months ago. Che apologizes and says Miranda should have just DMed again. They didn’t mean to ignore Miranda. Che tells Miranda that they want to go somewhere and take off all of Miranda’s clothes.

Miranda Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Che

Carrie spots her date at the auction and tries to avoid him at all costs. Unfortunately, she’s called up to the stage because she agreed for people to bid on a date with her. No one bids for Carrie at first, and then Charlotte steps in. Just when all hope seems lost, Peter bids on Carrie and asks her to go out again.

Che and Miranda hook up again. While in bed, Miranda confesses that she thinks she’s “in love” with Che. Che doesn’t take it seriously, but Miranda might be very serious about it.

Peter texts Carrie and says he’s looking forward to their second date. “And just like that, I found a glimmer of hope,” Carrie says.