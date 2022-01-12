Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Black Bodysuit & Jeans As She Picks Up Daughter True, 3, From A Playdate

Stylish mama! Khloe Kardashian channeled the 90s in straight leg jeans with a skintight bodysuit and sky high booties as she picked up daughter True.

All eyes are on Khloe Kardashian! The 37-year-old looked sensational in a fitted, long-sleeved body suit and straight leg, ripped jeans on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as she picked up her daughter True Thompson, 3, from what appeared to be a playdate in images published by DailyMail. The Good American founder — who was no doubt wearing her own denim line — added a pair of black suede Christian Louboutin booties (featuring their sexy red soles). She kept her shoulder length hair down and straight for the outing.

Khloe was spotted stepping out of a black SUV and then taking a phone call as she approached a house, where True was outside with a friend. The toddler looked stylish as usual in a beige colored sweatshirt dress and lace-up brown booties. She also appeared to be rocking a new hair style, going for two little pig tails on each side of her head! Khloe and another woman were then seeing taking the two kids to what looked like a nearby park for some more playing time.

True and Khloe were spotted out just a day prior as they made their way through an LA parking lot holding hands. The back-to-back appearances come hot off of Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloe for his baby drama pertaining to Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, 31. The Toronto-born NBA star initially denied that he could be the father of Maralee’s baby in court documents, insisting that they had only hooked-up the one time — despite Maralee saying the two had a five-month affair. A paternity test proved Tristan had, indeed, fathered a third child last week — prompting him to take to Instagram after the news was confirmed.

After an initial post saying he “takes full responsibility” and plans to “amicably raising” their son, Tristan posted a full blown apology to ex Khloe. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he stated via Instagram story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.” While Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were back on romantically during the June airing of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, it was reported that they split again just days later.