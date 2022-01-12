Emma Watson Reveals How Often She & Tom Felton Speak Amidst Fan Frenzy Over Friendship

Emma Watson has finally reacted to the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom obsessing over her adorable friendship with co-star Tom Felton.

The friendship between Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, has been celebrated by Harry Potter fans, especially when the pair reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. Emma, a.k.a. Hermoine Granger, spoke to British Vogue after the special aired on Jan. 1 about her close bond with Tom, who plays Draco Malfoy in the film franchise. “We speak most weeks,” Emma revealed.

The British actress also reacted to the Harry Potter fandom becoming increasingly obsessed (in a good way, of course) with her and Tom’s real-life friendship. “We just think it’s sweet,” she told British Vogue.

Harry Potter fans couldn’t contain themselves when Emma and Tom reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said, before Emma explained the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with her co-star. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.” The pair also clarified that their relationship was never romantic. “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other,” Emma said. “That’s all I can say about that.”

In her British Vogue interview, Emma also spoke about the sweet moment from the special that she shared with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them,” she explained. “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.”

Emma said that the same went for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in terms of how kindly her male co-stars treated her throughout her experience on the movies. “It really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” she said.