See Message

Britney Spears Seemingly Reacts To Jamie Lynn’s Upcoming ‘GMA’ Interview With Cryptic Post

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Britney Spears appeared to react to her sister Jamie Lynn’s upcoming sit down interview, where her conservatorship and their current relationship were brought up.

Britney Spears doesn’t appear thrilled about her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, doing a sit-down interview. The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram shortly after a preview clip of Jamie Lynn’s upcoming Good Morning America interview on Jan. 11 which a seemingly cryptic post. In the short interview clip, Jamie can be seen crying on a couch as she said, “I love my sister.”

Host Juju Chan then inquired, “But things have gotten complicated?” as the former Zoey 101 actress replied, “I guess so.” While Britney didn’t reference the clip in her Instagram post shared shortly after, her caption reading, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” seemed very much like a response. She added the cryptic question alongside an image of a typewriter alongside pink roses — perhaps suggesting she’s ready to tell her own story in a book or interview. Notably, Jamie Lynn’s sit down is to promote her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which is released on Jan. 18.

Jamie Lynn and Britney have had their differences for some time. While the youngest Spears sibling took to social media several times to defend the “Toxic” singer during the legal battle involving her conservatorship, Britney was quick to clap back and say that her entire family should be “in jail” over what happened during her conservatorship. In a cryptic instagram post that didn’t name Jamie Lynn, Britney also called out the “people closest” to her for not supporting her — which was posted shortly after another message of support from her little sister.

More specifically, Britney took issue with Jamie Lynn for performing her song “Till The World Ends” during a tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!” the Louisiana native wrote on July 18.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits

Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005

A source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Britney isn’t interested in repairing her relationship with Jamie Lynn at this stage. “It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said on Oct. 13. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”