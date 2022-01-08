See Pic

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Lourdes Leon rocked a super sexy strapless bustier top as she shared the throwback childhood photo from the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Lourdes Leon, 25, shared the sweetest throwback photo with Britney Spears, 40. Madonna‘s eldest daughter sizzled in a leather bustier top as she held up the gem, which appeared to be taken at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when her mom performed with the “Toxic” singer (and the iconic kiss took place between the two on-stage). Britney, then just 22, leaned down to pose with adorable Lourdes, who would have been about seven years old at the time.

The Crossroads actress was wearing the white mini “wedding dress” she wore on-stage, alongside layers of pearl necklaces. Lourdes also wore white for the occasion, copying her mom’s controversial 1984 wedding-inspired look with the “Boy Toy” belt as well as a big white bow! The 25-year-old shared the image, which was in a heart-shaped frame, in support of Britney via Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8. She simply wrote the word “solidarity” and tagged the pop star.

Lourdes didn’t share a location, but the selfie image of her alongside the old photo was presumably taken at her or her mom’s home. The raven-haired model glowed as she showed off the brown-and-white cow print of her top, as well as the butterfly tattoos just above her chest. She appeared to be wearing light, neutral makeup — consisting of brown matte eye shadow and a nude lip — for the snap, which also showcased her bold, laminated eyebrows. Finally, she finished her look with a nose stud piercing, large hoop earrings and a gold butterfly necklace.

It’s no surprise to see Lourdes sharing a public post in support of Britney, particularly given her mom’s close relationship with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. Beyond the VMA performance, Madonna also appeared as a featured guest on Brit’s 2003 song “Me Against The Music,” which served as the lead single from In The Zone (also remixed on the album by Rishi Rich). The two teamed up once again to shoot the sexy and controversial music video.

Gstaad, SWITZERLAND - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stella (adopted), aged 9, with their Ski Instructor and Nanny on a ski lift, having a snack at the top of the Eggli slopes in the famous ski resort of Gstaad, Switzerland. Pictured: Estere, Stella BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams attend Madame X event in Times Square, New York City. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pop singer Madonna, left, and her daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone attend the launch of their 'Material Girl' clothing line at Macy's Herald Square on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Amid Britney’s conservatorship battle, Madonna spoke out in support of Britney just four months before the legal arrangement was tossed for good. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote via Instagram in July. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Britney finally won the case to end her conservatorship in November 2021.