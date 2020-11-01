Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Dress Up As Madonna & ‘Karate Kid’ For ‘80s Themed Halloween — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went back to the 80s for Halloween this year! The pop singer dressed up as another music icon — Madonna.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez totally nailed their 80s-inspired Halloween looks! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer channeled another musical icon as she celebrated the spooky season with her family on October 31 — Madonna! JLo was the spitting image of the Queen of Pop as she donned one of her most iconic outfits from her “Like a Virgin” performance, featuring a white bustier, a matching tulle skirt, fingerless lace gloves, and white pumps. You can see the outfit here.

Her hair was worn in a messy up-do and she accessorized with star-shaped earrings, a string of pearls around her neck, and Madonna’s iconic “Boy Toy” belt. The classic outfit became synonymous with Madonna, and the 80s, after she wore it at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards. JLo took to Instagram on November 1 to share a series of pics from the night before with her hunky fiance, who was dressed as the Karate Kid.

“Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you … @arod #HappyHalloween,” she captioned a selfie, before sharing more pics of herself singing, accompanied by the Madonna lyrics, “Crazy for youuuu.” In the third carousel post, Jen wrote, “I made it through the wilderness,” as she posed with her fiance’s nephew Nick Silva, who was dressed as Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

A-Rod also looked the part as he channeled the Karate Kid in a denim vest and a bandana around his head, neck and wrists. “Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night,” he captioned a pic of himself lying on a couch while JLo, dressed as Madonna, sat on top of him. While the couple had hoped to tie the knot this year, the COVID-19 pandemic foiled their plans. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the pair were feeling about having to push back their big day. “They are so looking forward to getting married,” the insider dished, “and once this pandemic is over, Jen is going to go full force on a wedding.”