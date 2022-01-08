Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch

The ’19 Kids and Counting’ alum and his wife shared a kiss after Jed hit an exploding baseball to reveal the sex at their big family party.

Jedediah “Jed” Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are ringing in the new year right! The couple — who wed in April — announced they are welcoming a baby boy during an adorable reveal party. In a video of the shindig shared to YouTube on January 7, Jed, 23, is seen swinging a bat at a baseball that was softly pitched to him. When the ball explodes into light blue powder, the attendees cheer as Jed and Katey share a congratulatory kiss.

The happy couple also asked the party goers to choose baskets of pink or blue lollipops before the baseball stunt to guess the baby’s sex. How fun! Jed even teased the reveal on his Instagram, as he posted black and white photos of the event so as to not give anything away. “And the gender of our baby is… See Gender Reveal video link in bio!” the jokester wrote alongside the snaps.

Katey confirmed she was pregnant with their first child back in September with an Instagram post. The expecting couple were photographed kissing while she held a sign that read, “And then there were 3. Baby Duggar. Spring ’22.” However, Jed’s announcement on his Instagram was met with backlash. He held up a sign which read, “She tested positive, but not for Covid.” Many followers called the post “tone deaf” as the country was in the middle of the pandemic.

After dating for a year, Jed and Katey tied the knot in April. At the time, Jed shared a gorgeous photo of the couple from the wedding. “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!,” he wrote alongside the snap. I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all t”hat today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”

The happy news is definitely welcomed by the Duggar family, as they have dealt with quite a turbulent year. In December, Jana Duggar was charged with a misdemeanor count for endangering the welfare of a child. Days before, Josh Duggar was found guilty on two counts of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as $250,000 in fines.