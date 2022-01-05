Sasha Spielberg Engaged: Steven’s Daughter Set To Marry Harry McNally After NYE Proposal

Actress/singer Sasha Spielberg cuddled up to fiancé Harry McNally — the son of famous restaurateur Keith McNally — in a photo taken after their New Year’s Eve engagement.

Sasha Spielberg is getting married! The 31-year-old daughter of director Steven Spielberg and retired actress Kate Capshaw got engaged to Harry McNally on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). Harry’s father, famous NYC restaurateur Keith McNally, 70, shared a post-engagement photo of the couple out to dinner to announce the big news. “When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve She……..said Yes!,” Keith captioned the cute snapshot.

Sasha, who goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee, has been dating Harry since sometime after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. She told BlackBook magazine in March 2021, “I went through another breakup during Covid, then I met truly the love of my life [who] I’m with now. The intimacy of getting to know someone during Covid, and I hope it’s the same intimacy getting to know a record, that’s what it’s been like for me. You have no distractions. There’s nothing around you except that person.”

Sasha has also briefly documented her relationship with Harry on Instagram. In July 2021, she posted a snapshot of the couple cuddled up while sitting at a piano. Sasha lovingly wrapped her arms around Harry, who sat in front of his future wife and rested his arms on her legs. She captioned the photo, “I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it! (Please don’t unfollow).”

As both an actress and singer, Sasha has made a mark in the entertainment industry, just like her parents. She’s had brief roles in a few of her father’s movies, including The Terminal, Indiana Jones, and The Post, and appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy film Licorice Pizza. She’s been releasing music for nearly a decade now, both as a solo artist and as part of the indie folk band Wardell, which also includes her brother Theo Spielberg, 33. Sasha is set to open for Haim for the sibling pop rock band’s upcoming 2022 tour. “OK I (Buzzy Lee) AM OPENING FOR HAIM FOR SOME SHOWS I AM SO EXCITED on sale now ok I’m gonna faint,” she wrote on Twitter in Dec. 2021.

Harry is a musician, as well. He recently released a new song, “Ride With Me” and also does some work in music video directing. In addition, he manages The Odeon, one of many NYC-based restaurants owned by his dad Keith and his mom Lynn Wagenknecht.