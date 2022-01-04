Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch

Watch

Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo got upset in Las Vegas after an onlooker called him ‘Usher,’ triggering him into physical violence.

Personal attack! Things got heated recently between Jason Derulo, 32, and a bystander who yelled at him and called him “Usher” in a Las Vegas hotel. In a Jan. 4 video you can see here, the R&B singer was passing a man on the escalator and the man — in an ostensible effort to troll Jason — shouted, “Hey, Usher! F–k you, b–ch!” The “Jalebi Baby” singer then punched the man, sending him to the ground, and subsequently slapped the other man he was with. Security came to break up the fight, and the two men decided not to press charges, but Jason was removed from the property and received a trespassing notice from the hotel.

Although the moment wasn’t perhaps the best for the singer, he shared some better times earlier in 2021 with the birth of his son, Jason King Derulo, with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes. The 28-year-old actress posted several photos to her Instagram sharing some heartwarming emotions about their little “king” and showing photographs of the sweet newborn and moments from the couple’s first moments with the baby together. “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” Jena captioned the May 18, 2021 post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed[.] 05/08/2021.”

The couple, however, decided to split in September 2021, with Jason announcing their decision on Twitter. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted, per PEOPLE. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he ended the tweet.

The “Ridin Solo” singer shared with PEOPLE in November that although the couple had gone their separate ways, they still remained a strong co-parenting unit. “It’s a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting,” Derulo told the outlet. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”

“We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”