Why Britney Spears Decided To Unfollow Sister Jamie Lynn: She Won’t Go Into 2022 With ‘Baggage’

Britney Spears has unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram, and sources say her reason for doing so comes back to her family’s complicity in the conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 40, started off the year 2022 by unfollowing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, on Instagram. Jamie Lynn seemingly still follows the “Stronger” songstress, who has been estranged from her family, including mom Lynne Spears and dad Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in November. A source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pop star’s social media move against her sister only further cemented the ongoing rift that exists between Britney and her loved ones.

“Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them, as they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through,” the insider shared. “They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her. She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship.”

The source also said that Jamie Lynn “has moved forward” with her plans to release her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. But Britney “does not want to take part in this narrative” involving her sister’s tell-all, our insider said. “She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”

HL also learned from a second source that in the wake of the conservatorship’s termination, Britney is fully focused on moving forward in life — but without Jamie Lynn and her family. “Britney has had some amazing changes in her life this past year and she feels like she truly won her life back,” the source explained. “She’s with the man of her dreams, the conservatorship has ended, and she is ecstatic to start this new chapter. But at this point in her life, that means she wants to drop anything that doesn’t contribute to her positivity and new outlook on life. Britney didn’t want to go into 2022 with any baggage or negativity, and she decided that unfollowing her sister was a piece of that puzzle she needed to remove.”

For the past few months, Britney has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. She recently addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.” She also also brought up how Jamie Lynn was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore.”