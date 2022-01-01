Tori Spelling Takes Kids On Vacation For NYE While Dean McDermott Stays Home With Pneumonia

Amid divorce rumors, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent their New Year’s Eve apart. While Tori took their kids on a getaway, Dean was home sick in bed.

Adding fuel to the rumors of an impending divorce, Tori Spelling, 48, and Dean McDermott, 55, spent their New Year’s Eve apart. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum took to her Instagram to reveal she had treated the couple’s five children to a holiday at Lake Arrowhead. On his own Instagram, Dean announced he was sick in bed at home with a terrible case of pneumonia.

Alongside an adorable snap of Tori, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, standing in front of a Christmas, the proud mom wrote, “The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!” Tori then gave credit to her eldest child, son Liam, 14, for taking the snap.

Meanwhile, looking like he was quite under the weather, Dean shared a video of himself in bed, letting his fans know he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia. “But I’m not gonna let that dampen my spirits,” he added. “2020 is gonna be awesome.” He captioned the short clip, ” I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ”

Although Dean appears to have a good reason why he wasn’t on the family trip, the news still doesn’t bode well for the divorce speculation. It also didn’t help that the actor was completely absent from the family’s Christmas card, which Tori shared to her Instagram page on November 22.

In the midst of the rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2006 — do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The source also went on to say they want to “keep things as mellow as possible” for the sake of the children. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are. Dean is very involved with the kids and does things like takes them to school and activities almost every single day and especially when Tori is focusing heavily on her career, he’s around even more.”