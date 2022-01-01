See Pics

Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick & More Stars Rock Sexy Bikinis To Ring In The New Year

Bikini babes! A slew of celebrities flaunted their figures in bikini snaps to celebrate New Year’s Eve. See Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick and more stars sizzle!

Hollywood is turning the temperature up for 2022! A slew of stars decided to ring in the new year by sharing sizzling snaps of themselves in bikinis. Kate Hudson kicked things off with a video on her Instagram, showcasing her flawless figure in a white bikini top and navy blue bottoms. The 42-year-old stunning mother of three was seen hiking up a beautiful hillside with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her. At the end of the clip, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post.

Following in Kate’s footsteps, Anna Kendrick, 36, shared a gorgeous snap of herself and a group of friends on a tropical vacation. The Pitch Perfect star rocked a see-through white top over a pretty pink floral bikini. With her well-known wit, Anna wrote alongside the pic, “Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh**. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!”

Melissa Gorga was up next and she definitely didn’t disappoint. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, shared a stunning photo from her holiday getaway to start 2022 off right. Posing like a supermodel, Melissa flaunted her toned abs and long legs in a bright orange string bikini. Topping off the breezy look with a white wrap, she captioned the snap, “Talk to me 2022.”

Not to be outdone, Dua Lipa gave her fans a real treat with an album of bikini-clad selfies. On a sandy beach, the “Levitate” singer, 26, rocked a neon green bikini top and orange pants. In another photo, she gave a peek at her bright orange bikini bottoms. “See ya in 2022,” the pop star wrote, as she gave a gorgeous smile in the last snap.

Dua wasn’t the only pop star to ring in the new year with jaw-dropping photos. Rita Ora was every inch the sexy superstar in a black bikini that left little to the imagination. While making the beach her own personal catwalk, the singer, 31, showed off her figure for all her fans. “NYE – from me to you,” Rita wrote alongside the sultry snaps.

 

 