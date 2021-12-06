Melissa Gorga Rushes Joe Offstage As He Bombs A Comedy Skit In NYC — Watch

Melissa Gorga recently pulled her husband Joe Gorga off the stage of a comedy club when he tried to entertain with a skit after ‘mixing alcohol and Sudafed.’

Melissa Gorga, 42, was able to get her husband Joe Gorga, 42, off stage after a crowd reportedly started to curse at him during a comedy skit in Nov. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s spouse later admitted he had a cold and “mixed alcohol and Sudafed” medicine before going on stage and that’s what affected his performance, which was part of his first stand-up comedy tour. A video of the skit was obtained and posted by TMZ.

“This was not my typical show,” Joe told Page Six, via his tour manager, in a statement. “As I share my many life lessons in my stand up routine, now I can add this one – don’t mix alcohol with Sudafed.”

“This was not a common occurrence for me – I wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to let my fans down,” the statement continued. “I had been taking Sudafed and had a couple of scotches before I went on stage, as I normally do. Unfortunately my body did not react well to the mix.”

Joe also said through the statement that he doesn’t “often take cold medicine” and his wife had not seen him “like this.” which is why she approached him and asked him to get off the stage.

“I have directly responded to my fans who were there and reached out to me. I started my comedy tour to share my stories and to make people laugh,” the statement continued. “As I continue my tour, I look forward to providing people with the authentic, fun, and raw Joe Gorga they deserve.”

Joe’s comedy routine started to become questionable when he began telling a joke about his friend that didn’t make much sense. He kept saying. “Are you guys ready?” and “We all gotta be f**king ready,” and also went on a cussing rant. When Melissa went on stage, she spoke to the audience to speak to Joe and explain the situation to the crowd.

“I don’t know what they gave you backstage, babe, but I got a feeling…,” she said to him before she stopped him from taking another sip of his drink.

“I swear to you, usually he cracks us up, he has a routine that makes us all laugh in tears every night — that I promise you,” she then told the audience before telling Joe, “Come on, let’s go,” as he followed her.

Joe’s comedy tour started in New York City on Oct. 27.