Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Crashes Grandma Kris’ NYE Interview With Andy Cohen: Watch

While Kris Jenner was being interviewed by Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Stormi Webster popped in to say hello!

Stormi Webster is just swinging by to say hi! The adorable 3-year-old made a sweet debut on The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, butting in to her grandma Kris Jenner‘s interview. The Kardashian matriarch was discussing being proud of her daughter’s Kim Kardashian‘s passing the bar when Andy asked her about Kim’s latest budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. At that moment, Stormi wandered on screen and only delighted with the cute blunder, definitely giving the audience something to celebrate. Kris joked that it was perfect timing — perhaps to evade questions about Kim and Pete’s juicy romance — and Stormi put on the cutest face for viewers.

It wasn’t clear if mom Kylie Jenner or dad Travis Scott were around, but, all the same, grandma Kris seemed to be taking great care of her for the holiday evening!

Stormi is definitely one to love the spotlight. In November, Kylie showed off some stellar bling from beau Travis, revealing that Stormi’s daddy bought a big sparkler for her as well. Kylie wore the ring on her index finger, which showcased a French manicure with a few extra diamonds pressed onto her nails, while Stormi wore her ring on the ring finger.