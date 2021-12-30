Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hit The Gym For Intense Plank Workout Together — Watch

Talk about a power couple! The pop star called the actress his “swolmate” as they exercised together in a new Instagram.

Going strong! Justin Timberlake, 40, and Jessica Biel, 39, proved they were made for each other as they teamed up for a tough workout in a fun Dec. 29 Instagram video. The couple — who married in 2012 and share 2 kids — were dressed in their exercise duds for their home gym session. Jessica looked sleek in all black with her hair in a top-knot while Justin layered two shirts with red shorts and a backward hat.

Demonstrating their strength, the couple got down into plank position and worked their cores. Working up a sweat, the 7th Heaven actress and NSYNC crooner moved on to more difficult exercises, like balancing with one arm and side-kicks for their obliques. While Jessica was an all-star, executing all the moves perfectly, it looked like Justin started to lose steam near the end of their routine. Still, they were in it together, as the “Gone” singer captioned the post, “Swolemates,” and added, “See you in 2022”.

Jessica and Justin have been keeping a low profile after welcoming 2nd son Phineas out of the public eye in July 2020. The actress revealed there was no grand plan to keep her hide her pregnancy during a June 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast. She joked “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” before she said the baby “wasn’t supposed to be a secret” from the world. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the star said.

With 2 kids, Jessica said she’s still adjusting to the “big change” in her life. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. It’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny,” she told Dax. “The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”