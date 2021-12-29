See Pic

Halle Berry, 55, Covers Herself In Nothing But A Comforter On Vacation With Van Hunt

Lifestyle Director

Halle Berry looked gorgeous when she covered up her nude body with nothing but a comforter while lounging in bed on vacation.

Halle Berry, 55, always looks sexy no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. In the photo, Halle looked gorgeous with not a drop of makeup on while rocking bedhead as she curled up under the covers in bed.

Halle seems to be having an amazing time on vacation, considering her bed was on top of the crystal clear blue ocean and she was rocking a fresh, glowing tan. Halle posted the photo with the caption, “vacay drip…” Halle’s photos from her trip only got better as she posted a picture of her and Van’s feet intertwined writing, “even our feet go together…”

Later that day, Halle slipped into a sheer black cover-up with a gold and pearl chain necklace while her highlighted brown hair was tousled in natural beach waves. She hilariously captioned the selfie, “Thank you humidity, i always wanted to be in the lion king.”

Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to posting sexy photos on Instagram and just the other day she looked incredible when she channeled Cleopatra to support her partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. The actress donned a sleeveless gold gown with a low-cut V-neckline and plunging hip-high slits on either side of her legs.

She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, gold bangles on her wrists and arms while gold rings and bracelets covered her hands. As for her makeup, done by Jorge Monroy, she rocked a thick black cat-eye liner with a gold smokey eye and gems below her brow line. A nude matte lip completed her look.