Halle Berry, 55, Rocks Gold Dress With Thigh-High Slit As Cleopatra In New Photo

Halle Berry arrives for the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 April 2021.
Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a gold dress with a plunging slit on the side while channeling Cleopatra.

When it comes to Halle Berry, 55, she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and her latest look just may be our favorite. Halle rocked a sleeveless gold gown with a low-cut V-neckline and plunging hip-high slits on either side of her legs. She channeled Cleopatra in this look which was to support her partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

Halle posted the photo with the caption, “When Cleo arrives, Caesar always wins…” as she posed alongside JB Smoove. In the photo, Halle’s hair was done by stylist, Sara Seward, who had her black hair cut short into a pin-straight bob with front bangs covering her forehead.

She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, gold bangles on her wrists and arms while gold rings and bracelets covered her hands. As for her makeup, done by Jorge Monroy, she rocked a thick black cat-eye liner with a gold smokey eye and gems below her brow line. A nude matte lip completed her look.

Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy outfits and just the other day, she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “sunday serve…” while wearing a black turtleneck top that was completely cut out.

In the photo, Halle had her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous beachy waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her glam. As for her knit top, it was mesh and had a bunch of tiny holes in it that revealed ample cleavage and her lacy black bralette underneath.