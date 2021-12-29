Fashion

Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split

Chrishell Stause
APEX/MEGA
Lifestyle Director

Chrishell Stause seems to be doing fine after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim & she proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini.

Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim may have officially broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Chrishell from living her life and looking fabulous. The Selling Sunset star put her toned figure on full display when she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a sexy animal-print bikini.

Chrishell posted three photos from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, with the caption, “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”

In the photos, Chrishell rocked a Mimi The Label bikini featuring a plunging leopard print The Judy top that knotted and tied in the front, paired with the matching low-cut seamless bottoms. She styled her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and smiled as she had her hands under the flowing water coming from the outdoor shower.

Chrishell and Jason, who are both co-stars on the hit Netflix show, apparently started dating over the summer. However, the couple officially called it quits just a week ago, due to the couple not wanting the same family values.

Chrishell shared a heartfelt statement to her Instagram that read, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

She continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”