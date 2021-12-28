Breaking News

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & More Mourn Democratic Hero Harry Reid After He Dies At 82

Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death.

Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.

Harry Reid (John Locher/AP/Shutterstock)

The Nevada Senator ferociously led the Senate Democrats for 12 years, and helped pass Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, so it wasn’t a surprise to see many political leaders like the 44th President of the United States take to social media to mourn Harry’s death.

Barack refrained from releasing an official statement, and instead, shared a personal letter he wrote Harry as Harry was “nearing the end” of his life. In the letter, which he shared on Twitter, Barack called Harry “a good friend” and “a great leader”. Afterwards, Bill Clinton reacted to Harry’s death in his own way, by sharing a personal statement written by him and wife Hillary Clinton. “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Harry Reid, one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known,” Bill tweeted at the start of their statement, which you can see below.

Nancy Pelosi, who has served as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, also took to Twitter to mourn the death of Harry Reid, when she said, “Today, America lost a titan of public service. Senator Harry Reid was a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people.”

Later, Senator Bernie Sanders wrote, “Harry Reid was an outstanding leader and a friend. I have fond memories of working with him on important issues impacting working families, including the vast expansion of community health centers. Jane and I will miss him and send our condolences to Landra and the entire family.”

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also called Reid “one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met. He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help.”

Along with Obama’s Affordable Care Act, Harry was responsible some big legislative wins, including an economic stimulus package following the 2007-08 recession and the Dodd-Frank financial reforms.

Harry Reid, who rose the political ranks after being born to a poor family in a small town in rural Nevada, is survived by his wife, five children and 19 grandchildren. In May 2018, he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.