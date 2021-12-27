See Pics

Lauren Sanchez Rocks Black Bikini While Cuddling Up To Jeff Bezos On Vacay — New Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos once again shows of his buff body as he cozies up to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on a boat trip with their family during holiday season in St-Barts. The divorcee, who split from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019, looked tanned, buff and a far cry from the geeky tech nerd he once was as he cosied up to current squeeze Lauren Sanchez on the Caribbean island. Estimated to be worth £156.8billion ($210billion), Bezos is the second richest man in the world after Elon Musk - and he's undergone a spectacular image transformation since finding his fortune in online shopping. Perhaps the biggest change to Bezos' image in recent years is that he appears to have hit the gym in earnest, substantially beefing up his frame. While the young Bezos was a little rounder of face, by the time he had amassed his fortune he had slimmed down and sported a lean look. However, since meeting new squeeze Lauren Sanchez - but as early as 2017 when he was still with his wife Mackenzie, Bezos has beefed up considerably, sporting the kind of physique usually reserved for action heroes. The 57-year-old puts his newfound beef down to lots of sleep - eight hours a night, a healthy diet and plenty of working out. Even so, Bezos has largely kept his body under wraps until now...but the hot weather in St Barts has clearly left him keen to let loose and showcase the hard work he has put in on making himself more toned. The star oozed confidence on his holiday with lover Sanchez in one of the first sightings of him strutting around in just a pair of shorts. 26 Dec 2021 Pictured: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Photo credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA816317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA on their ritzy St. Barts getaway!

Jeff Bezos‘s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, absolutely slayed in this black bikini! The former news anchor looked better than ever as she sported the revealing two piece swimsuit while vacationing with the Amazon billionaire on Sunday, Dec. 26. The couple have been soaking up the sun on the ritzy Caribbean island of St. Barts, showing off their love for the world with plenty of PDA.

Lauren Sanchez rocks a black bikini on Dec. 26 in St. Barts with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. (IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA)

Lauren added a matching sarong and white button-down at one point, also switching out the slinky skirt for a pair of white short-shorts. Jeff was also showing off his buffed up torso in black swim shorts, later covering up with a short sleeve gray linen shirt and a protective baseball hat. The New Mexico native also accessorized with a necklace and bracelets.

The couple shared a romantic snuggle as they took in the sights from their 88″ yacht, which reportedly costs over $38,000 per week (both the rental and staffing costs). Lauren kept her face partially covered with a straw hat and black sunglasses as she wrapped her arms around Jeff, who hugged her back.

The couple seemed to spend the afternoon at sea, including a sun tan session on an inflatable board attached to the boat. After going for a dip, Lauren showered herself off before rinsing Jeff’s back. Like Jeff, the former Good Day LA host was also sporting jewelry including a silver watch, several black cord and silver bracelets, and a large gold pendant necklace.

The couple seem so head over heels in love three years into their romance, which initially began while they were still in other marriages: Jeff was married for over 25 years to Mackenzie Scott, 51, who he shares four children with. Meanwhile, Lauren was wed to the executive chairman of Endeavor, Patrick Whitesell, from 2005 – 2019. The exes have three kids together.